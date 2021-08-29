Moma Tina’s Mission House celebrates 15 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One local non-profit is celebrating a milestone this weekend:15 years of serving those in need.

The TOPS Moma Tina’s Mission House is known for its’ soup kitchen and its’ mission of providing meals to the poor, hungry, and homeless population. Founder Tina Glasgow also offers harm reduction support for the homeless.

At Saturday’s backyard barbecue event, there were guest speakers, performances, games, and a barbecue cooking contest.

Despite her age, Moma Tina is showing no signs of slowing down her mission anytime soon..

“15 years! Hard labor, but hey, good people. I thank god to be able to. I was saying earlier, I am about to be 76 years old in October and I thank God that I’m still able to lift my legs and still able to serve people,” Glasgow said.

According to The Ordinary People’s Society, TOPS Moma Tina’s Mission House has fed more than a million people since the beginning.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.