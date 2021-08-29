Advertisement

Moma Tina’s Mission House celebrates 15 years

Moma Tina's Mission House
Moma Tina's Mission House(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One local non-profit is celebrating a milestone this weekend:15 years of serving those in need.

The TOPS Moma Tina’s Mission House is known for its’ soup kitchen and its’ mission of providing meals to the poor, hungry, and homeless population. Founder Tina Glasgow also offers harm reduction support for the homeless.

At Saturday’s backyard barbecue event, there were guest speakers, performances, games, and a barbecue cooking contest.

Despite her age, Moma Tina is showing no signs of slowing down her mission anytime soon..

“15 years! Hard labor, but hey, good people. I thank god to be able to. I was saying earlier, I am about to be 76 years old in October and I thank God that I’m still able to lift my legs and still able to serve people,” Glasgow said.

According to The Ordinary People’s Society, TOPS Moma Tina’s Mission House has fed more than a million people since the beginning.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis
Geneva County and Wicksburg will face off in Dixie Howell Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Game of the Night: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Baby Snake Season
What to look out for during baby snake season

Latest News

Going for the Gold Childhood Cancer Research Fundraiser
Dothan Fire Department “Going for the Gold” to support childhood cancer research
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton AUG 28
Chipley earns season opening win over Graceville
Chipley earns season opening win over Graceville
Blountstown shuts out Seminole County
Blountstown shuts out Seminole County