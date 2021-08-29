Advertisement

Houston County Farm Center opens for evacuated livestock due to Hurricane Ida

The system is a strengthening Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon, crossing Western Cuba.
By Press Release: Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and Justin Walker
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In response to Hurricane Ida, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has been in contact with our partners to provide a temporary sheltering facility for evacuated livestock including horses and cattle. Animals moving in response to Hurricane Ida will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection.

The following shelters will be open immediately:

Alabama A&M Agribition Center, 4925 Moore’s Mill Rd, Huntsville, AL 35811

Robert: (256)689-0274

Houston County Farm Center, 1701 E Cottonwood Rd, Dothan, AL 36301

Pam: (334)792-5730

The shelters are only equipped to shelter livestock, not pets or companion animals such as dogs or cats. These facilities will be available at a first come first serve basis. Evacuees will need to bring their own shavings, water buckets, feed, etc.

When evacuating, it is important for livestock owners to be prepared to care for their animals while they are away. Please be sure to bring the following items with you:

  • Current list of all animals, including their records of feeding, vaccinations, and tests. Make sure that you have proof of ownership for all animals.
  • Supplies for temporary identification of your animals, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label your animals with your name, address, and telephone number.
  • Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal.
  • Water, feed, and buckets as well as tools and supplies needed for sanitation.

For questions or concerns about sheltering livestock during a hurricane evacuation, please contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7279 or email brie.lowery@agi.alabama.gov.

