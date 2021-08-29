Dothan Fire Department “Going for the Gold” to support childhood cancer research

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and that’s why the Dothan Fire Department is doing it’s part to bring local attention to the devastating disease..

The department kicked off its’ month-long campaign Saturday afternoon with its annual “Going for the Gold” fundraiser at Westgate Park.

Proceeds raised from the event, as well as the department’s annual t-shirt sale, go towards childhood cancer research in Birmingham..

The community-wide event featured axe throwing, corn hole, a balloon release, and a 5-K run.

“If you look at all the funds over the United States that is taken for cancer research, only 4% goes to childhood cancer research. So, we’re wanting to do our part in the community, get out in the community, join forces with the community, and come together for a good cause,” said Chief of Prevention David Hasty.

The fire department has raised thousands of dollars, since beginning its’ research fundraiser.

