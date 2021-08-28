Rainy Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall tomorrow night on the coast of Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane. While the major impacts will be life threatening storm surge and sustained winds of 100+ in Louisiana here in the Wiregrass we can expect rain for the beginning half of our work week. A few storms imbedded in the outer bands could impact Alabama’s western and central counties. Impacts to the eastern part of the state remain minimal with 1-1.5 inches of rain expected over the next 3 to 4 days.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 10

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 90 Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 10-15 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20-25 kts Seas 11-14 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

