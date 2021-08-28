Advertisement

Rainy Days Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton and Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall tomorrow night on the coast of Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane. While the major impacts will be life threatening storm surge and sustained winds of 100+ in Louisiana here in the Wiregrass we can expect rain for the beginning half of our work week. A few storms imbedded in the outer bands could impact Alabama’s western and central counties. Impacts to the eastern part of the state remain minimal with 1-1.5 inches of rain expected over the next 3 to 4 days.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 10

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 90 Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 10-15 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 7 High: 90° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20-25 kts Seas 11-14 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis
Geneva County and Wicksburg will face off in Dixie Howell Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Game of the Night: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Baby Snake Season
What to look out for during baby snake season

Latest News

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
Ida threat prompts Ivey to declare emergency
The system is a strengthening Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon, crossing Western Cuba.
All eyes will be on Hurricane Ida
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 27, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-27
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-27