Ida threat prompts Ivey to declare emergency

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.(National Hurricane Center)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for several counties in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. The declaration, issued Saturday, does not include southeast Alabama.

Counties along and near the Alabama Gulf coast could receive significant wind effects but Ida’s biggest threat to western Alabama is potential flooding and tornadoes.

By declaring the state of emergency, Ivey clears the way for Alabama National Guard activation and other resources, if needed.

“With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency,” Ivey said in a release issued by her office.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Mobile and Baldwin Counties and a storm surge warning is in effect for Mobile Bay.

Ida will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Sunday along the Louisiana coast.

