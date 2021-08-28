Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a dire warning for state residents to take all necessary precautions and prepare for the potentially catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ida during a news conference around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Edwards said Hurricane Ida, which is forecast to intensify to a powerful Category 4 storm before making landfall along the state’s southeastern coast Sunday, Aug. 29, will be the strongest storm to hit anywhere in the state since the 1850s.

The governor said intense wind gusts of up to 110 mph could be felt all throughout southeast Louisiana, as far north as the Mississippi state line, and as far west as Lafayette.

He acknowledged Hurricane Ida will be making landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Flash flooding from Hurricane Ida throughout southeast Louisiana is a real concern, according to the governor.

He said eight to 16 inches of rainfall is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with the potential for higher totals locally.

Edwards also warned residents who were evacuating from coastal areas and New Orleans to go farther north than Baton Rouge and farther west than Lafayette.

