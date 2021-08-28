Advertisement

Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns

Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a dire warning for state residents to take all necessary precautions and prepare for the potentially catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ida during a news conference around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Edwards said Hurricane Ida, which is forecast to intensify to a powerful Category 4 storm before making landfall along the state’s southeastern coast Sunday, Aug. 29, will be the strongest storm to hit anywhere in the state since the 1850s.

The governor said intense wind gusts of up to 110 mph could be felt all throughout southeast Louisiana, as far north as the Mississippi state line, and as far west as Lafayette.

He acknowledged Hurricane Ida will be making landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Flash flooding from Hurricane Ida throughout southeast Louisiana is a real concern, according to the governor.

He said eight to 16 inches of rainfall is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with the potential for higher totals locally.

Edwards also warned residents who were evacuating from coastal areas and New Orleans to go farther north than Baton Rouge and farther west than Lafayette.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
Ida threat prompts Ivey to declare emergency
Geneva County and Wicksburg will face off in Dixie Howell Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Game of the Night: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
Moma Tina's Mission House
WTVY News 4 at Six - MOMA TINAS VOD - clipped version
Dothan Fire Dept is going for the gold for childhood cancer research
WTVY News 4 at Ten - GOING FOR THE GOLD VOD - clipped version
USA Wheelchair Rugby won the silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
USA! USA Wheelchair Rugby wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics
Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane.
Watch live Hurricane Ida coverage