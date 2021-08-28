Advertisement

Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Corrections has announced the passing of one of its own, Correctional Officer Trainee Whitney Cloud.

Cloud was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution, and she was enrolled in training at the Harry K. Singletary Training Academy at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville. She began work with the department in June of this year.

According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Cloud appears to have been injured “by an accidental discharge during firearms training” on Thursday, August 26th.

DOC reports no other staff were involved in the incident.

Cloud was transported to a nearby hospital where she passed away.

DOC Secretary Mark Inch released a statement about the incident.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Officer Whitney Cloud,” said Inch. “As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community. We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to her loved ones and fellow officers during this extremely difficult time.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigative agency on this incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane.
Watch live Hurricane Ida coverage
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
Ida threat prompts Ivey to declare emergency
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-30
Showers and storms this afternoon
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down again, this time by Ida
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS