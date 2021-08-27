Tracking Ida This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – All eyes will be on strengthening Hurricane Ida this weekend in the Gulf of Mexico. While the core of the system will be safely west of the Wiregrass, we’ll likely see some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Our rain chances will continue into mid-week as the remnants of Ida linger across the South.

TONIGHT – Any evening showers end, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon and evening showers and thundestorms. High near 91°. Winds E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 886° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

THU: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.