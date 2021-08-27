Southeast Health hits new COVID patient record, 122

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All 67 of Alabama counties are back at the highest risk for community transmission of COVID-19. Alabama’s top health officer believes the state has hit a breaking point.

Southeast Health reached a new record this week, caring for 122 COVID patients. That is up from the hospitals previous record of 119 hit on August 17th.

Southeast Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George Narby, believes this is not over

“We’re very concerned that the number of patients will actually go up,” Dr. Narby said. “As long as this virus continues to circulate in the community the way it is.”

All five Wiregrass counties have a positivity rate between 29 and 38 percent. Dr. Narby continues to encourage people to get vaccinated.

95 percent of Southeast Health’s patients are unvaccinated and 97 percent of the critical care patients are also unvaccinated.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to attack COVID and to see our way through this pandemic,” Dr. Narby said.

Dr. Narby said the physical space and equipment at the hospital is not an issue when it comes to caring for an overwhelming number of patients. It is the lack of staff, which puts a strain on the facility.

“We continue to scour and look for ways and look for extra assistance,” Dr. Narby said.

Southeast Health is not alone.

On Friday, Alabama hospitals neared 2,900 COVID patients. Health care workers are exhausted. One Baldwin County hospital has a 14-person federal medical team providing care for patients.

Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s State Health Officer, pleading with Alabamians.

“We need people to understand that you yourself if you’re hearing these words, you’re the person who can make a difference,” Dr. Harris said. “You need to be responsible for your behavior. You need to do what it takes to not continue this situation. I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to to do this.”

According to Dr. Harris, a 20 person team of doctors, nurses and techs will be deployed to Southeast Health. Southeast Health tells News 4 they cannot make an official comment on that statement at this time.

“We are always searching for ways to help our community, we have continued to reached out to any sources available to us for assistance and we continue to do that,” Dr. Narby said,

Alabama remains in the negative for ICU beds, about 40 patients are receiving ICU care in a hallway or ER across the state.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

