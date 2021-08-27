Advertisement

Player of the Week: Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry

Panthers junior running back takes home Week 0 honor.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Wicksburg Panthers junior running back Jaylen Murry is the Week 0 Friday Night Football Player of the Week.

Murry with an strong performance against Headland to open the season.

The junior rushed for 140 yards for three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score to help lead the Panthers to a 53-7 victory.

“It’s an honor to receive this award for my team because without my team, I wouldn’t be able to accomplish the stuff I’ve accomplished so far,” said Murry.

Player of the Week is sponsored by Brian Holloway Carpet One.

