Player of the Week: Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Wicksburg Panthers junior running back Jaylen Murry is the Week 0 Friday Night Football Player of the Week.

Murry with an strong performance against Headland to open the season.

The junior rushed for 140 yards for three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score to help lead the Panthers to a 53-7 victory.

“It’s an honor to receive this award for my team because without my team, I wouldn’t be able to accomplish the stuff I’ve accomplished so far,” said Murry.

