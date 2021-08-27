Advertisement

The number one treatment for COVID-19 is monoclonal antibodies and they’re in supply

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monoclonal antibodies are akin to a magic bullet in the fight against COVID if prescribed early enough, and some are asking if there’s enough to go around.

Thanks to federal as well as state support, any qualified healthcare institution can get as much as they need.

One pharmaceutical company was given emergency use authorization by the FDA to produce monoclonal antibodies.

“That’s Regeneron, everybody agrees that it works and it saves lives,” said Dr. David Thrasher of Jackson Hospital in the Medical Association of Alabama meeting Thursday afternoon.

The treatment is available at 151 locations in Alabama, and makes a huge difference in patient outcome if administered within days of the onset of symptoms.

But with a case surge, is there enough?

“I talked to the vice-president of Regeneron when we the government gave us emergency use authorization, which kind of opened our doors, and I asked are you going to give me all the product I need?” Thrasher recalled.

State health officials also questioned Regeneron, and got the same answer.

“They guarantee we will have all the supply we need and I am going to hold them to it,” said Thrasher.

In fact, they’re encouraging people to ask their doctors about monoclonal antibodies as soon as they experience symptoms.

Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, had this to say: “We have plenty, supply is not an issue and I think just about every state can get as much as they want.”

Regeneron has to be prescribed so it’s important to contact your doctor as soon as you experience symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
DCS, Houston Co Schools Press Conference
Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools Superintendents announce mask mandates
Colquitt Police Chief Kenneth Kirkland
Colquitt police chief found dead after countywide police search
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
Baby Snake Season
What to look out for during baby snake season

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.
Louisiana governor declares emergency ahead of Storm Ida
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris
ADPH to give update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts
Four-year-old boy hospitalized for weeks suffering from E coli.
WTVY: E coli hospitalizes boy
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground