Just a stray shower or two this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A good start to the morning, this afternoon we could see a stray shower or two but most will stay dry. Temperatures will reach into the lower 90s. Saturday will bring a better chance at some isolated showers and thunderstorms. As we move towards the start of next week all eyes are on Tropical Storm Ida, here in the Wiregrass we might see some rain from the system but that all still depends on where it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible. High near 91°. Winds E 5-10 mph mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 4 feet

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.