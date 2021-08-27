Advertisement

Ivey orders flags at half-staff for Kabul attack victims

Alabama flags flown at half-staff.
Alabama flags flown at half-staff.(WSFA 12 News File Photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has directed flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims in the deadly bombings near Kabul’s airport Thursday.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with the presidential proclamation ordering flags at half-staff across the country.

“The state of Alabama joins our fellow Americans and allies in mourning the loss of our American patriots and the brave other victims in Afghanistan,” Ivey said in the directive. “We pray for their loved ones to be comforted during their time of grieving, those injured in the attack and for all of our service members, citizens and cohorts to make it home safely.”

U.S. officials say two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, The Associated Press reports. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

During a press conference from the White House Thursday, President Joe Biden said the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for the attacks. He said there was no evidence they conspired with the Taliban, who now control the country.

