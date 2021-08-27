Advertisement

Georgia gets new math standards, but debut in class may wait

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA - Georgia is adopting new math standards that are billed as a removal of Common Core and a return to teacher freedom.

But even though there have already been delays, the new standards may not make it into classrooms before the 2023-2024 school year.

The state Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to adopt the standards, after changes were made to an earlier proposal unveiled in March.

State Department of Education leaders say the new standards are clearer and more understandable.

The new standards were drafted by Georgia mathematics teachers with input from educational leaders, parents, students, business and industry leaders, as well as community members.

“They are designed to provide a strong foundation beginning in the early grades and to be clear, understandable, and present a reasonable amount of content in each year – so students can truly master concepts, rather than simply being quickly exposed to them,” the state Department of Education said in a statement.

Gov. Brian Kemp said: “I am confident the final math standards eliminate the remnants of Common Core, will provide an excellent education for our students, and are based on an unprecedented level of collaboration from across the state.”

Throughout the current school year, teachers will receive training and professional learning, new resources will be developed, assessments will be aligned to the updated standards, and communication will be provided to parents to ensure a smooth transition.

The state had planned to show teachers how to deliver the new material this year, with new tests next spring.

But board members are pushing Superintendent Richard Woods to hold off another year because of COVID-19 disruptions.

