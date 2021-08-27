Advertisement

Game of the Night: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re taking a trip to Bulldog country this week for our Friday Night Football Game of the Night.

The Bulldogs are gearing up to take the field for the first time this season

While the Panthers come in with big momentum from last weeks 53-7 victory over Headland.

Geneva Coutny and Wicksburg are both run-heavy teams with star players in the backfield.

Like this week’s Player of the Week nominee Panthers’ junior running back Jaylen Murry, and for the Dawgs five-star Alabama commit Emmanuel Henderson.

Both head coaches are also very familiar with one another’s styles

So this should be an exciting non-region rivalry showdown.

You can watch the game in its entirety on WTVY 4.2 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or wtvy.com in the video player attached to this story. Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 p.m.

