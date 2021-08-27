ADPH to give update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and others will provide the latest updates on the state’s effort to fight COVID-19 Friday.

This news conference, which has once again become a weekly occurrence for the department, will take place at 10 AM. WTVY News 4 will carry this news conference online, on our News 4 app, and on Facebook.

It is expected Harris will discuss the current state of Alabama’s hospitals as the rapid increase in hospitalizations over the last month has caused strains. Wednesday, ADPH confirmed a second federal team would be assisting the state with the surge.

As of Wednesday, Alabama hospitals were treating 2,845 inpatients with COVID-19. There were 1,612 ICU patients and 1,558 staffed ICU beds across the state.

Pediatric organizations said more children are being infected with the coronavirus. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, shows over 180,000 child COVID-19 cases were added last week alone.

