Advertisement

ADPH to give update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and others will provide the latest updates on the state’s effort to fight COVID-19 Friday.

This news conference, which has once again become a weekly occurrence for the department, will take place at 10 AM. WTVY News 4 will carry this news conference online, on our News 4 app, and on Facebook.

It is expected Harris will discuss the current state of Alabama’s hospitals as the rapid increase in hospitalizations over the last month has caused strains. Wednesday, ADPH confirmed a second federal team would be assisting the state with the surge.

As of Wednesday, Alabama hospitals were treating 2,845 inpatients with COVID-19. There were 1,612 ICU patients and 1,558 staffed ICU beds across the state.

Pediatric organizations said more children are being infected with the coronavirus. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, shows over 180,000 child COVID-19 cases were added last week alone.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
DCS, Houston Co Schools Press Conference
Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools Superintendents announce mask mandates
Colquitt Police Chief Kenneth Kirkland
Colquitt police chief found dead after countywide police search
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
Baby Snake Season
What to look out for during baby snake season

Latest News

Four-year-old boy hospitalized for weeks suffering from E coli.
WTVY: E coli hospitalizes boy
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-27
Just a stray shower or two this afternoon
A four-year-old boy is hospitalized after contracting E.Coli. His family is suing a...
Jellystone Lawsuit