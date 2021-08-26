What to look out for during baby snake season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Late summer, early fall is a time of year marked with changing leaves, warm socks, and pumpkin patches. It’s also a time to keep a keen eye on new life, it’s baby snake season!

Snakes are out and about and having babies. Often in loose dirt, rotting logs, or under leaves.

Co-Owner of Wiregrass Exotics, Dallas Rua, says being aware is the most important step to insure safety while you’re outside, “Step one would just be being aware of your surroundings watch where you’re walking careful things like not wearing flipflops in the woods,” said Rua.

Another key giveaway that there’s snakes in the area, is shedding

“It’s kind of like a paper like consistence very thin and fragile and looks just like a snake but hollow,” said Rua.

While also ensuring your property is free of clutter to lessen the chances of snakes making home in your backyard.

“Having a clean-cut property keep the grass trimmed keep hedges off of the ground any clutter like tin, extra wheel barrels, anything like that try to keep that tidied up snakes like a lot of clutter,” said Rua.

It’s also an important thing to remember that not all snakes are the same.

“So right now, would be a lot of the non-venomous stuff corn snakes and rat snakes would be most common around here and then the venomous snakes in the area that would be having babies right now would be your eastern diamond backs and timber rattlesnakes,” said Rua.

Snakes can birth anywhere from 10 to 13 babies on average, and those babies can be just as dangerous as an adult.

“They do have a much different venom composition, but they do have a very much smaller venom yield so you’re looking at less venom coming in and they do have full control over their venom as well,” said Rua.

And learning key indicators of snake species can be beneficial.

“honestly ‚it’s really just about learning the patterns because of how a snakes head is designed their jaw is not fused the way ours is so they have the ability to flatten out their heads,” said Amanda Rua – Co-Owner of Wiregrass Exotics.

“No snakes are evil they’re not bad or out to get your they don’t chase you. if you can see it, you’re already safe.”

Wiregrass Exotics offers free removal and relocation of snakes if you were to encounter any around your residence. They can be contacted through email at wiregrassexotics@gmail.com or phone 334-443-0503.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

