Tropical Storm Ida Forms In The Caribbean

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean, west of Jamaica. The track is to the northwest at a swift 14 mph, which will put the storm in the Gulf of Mexico to start the weekend. Conditions will become quite favorable for strengthening once in the Central Gulf, with a period of rapid intensification a possibility as shear levels will decrease as Ida crosses very warm water. I’d plan for at least a category higher than shown in this NHC forecast, to be safe, maybe two.

Ida (WTVY)

The general model consensus is towards South Central to Southeast Louisiana, but there is some model guidance indicating a track more towards Texas. Remember, the cone represents around a 2/3 chance of showing the actual path - there’s a 1/3 chance the eventual track will be out of the cone, which we’ve already seen multiple times this year. A track farther west of the cone seems more realistic than a track farther east, given the projected steering currents.

Wiregrass impacts depend on the ultimate track. A track towards New Orleans or Mississippi would give us better rain chances this weekend through the middle of next week, while a track towards Southwest Louisiana or Texas would minimize rain chances here. With a well-defined center now, the computer model data should be pretty good late this evening and again Friday morning, so we should have higher confidence in the track. Louisiana looks to bear the brunt of the system as of now, but there’s still uncertainty, so pay close attention to the forecast over the next couple days. -David

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.