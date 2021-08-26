Taylor Powell named Troy starting quarterback

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans will have a new starting quarterback to begin the year.

Head coach Chip Lindsey announced on Thursday that Missouri transfer Taylor Powell has been named the Trojans’ starter, beating out last season’s starting quarterback Gunnar Watson.

Powell and Watson battled for the starting job all offseason, but with just nine days until the season opener, Lindsey going with the junior from Arkansas.

“Both guys competed extremely hard and both of them improved a great deal,” Lindsey said. “Anytime you have competition like that, it makes everyone better. This year we’re going into the season with the luxury of having two guys that have played college football and that’s always a plus. At the end of the day, it’s a competition and we have to go with one guy. We feel like Taylor is going to give us the best opportunity to win as a football team.”

Powell saw limited playing time in his career at Missouri, seeing action in just 12 games including one start against Georgia back in 2019. He would sit out the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

Troy will open the season at Veterans Memorial Stadium on September 4 as it takes on Southern.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.