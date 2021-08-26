Southeast Health reaches new record for COVID-19 patients

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health has more COVID-19 patients than ever before.

Thursday the hospital’s online dashboard showed 122 patients in the hospital. The previous high record was 119 patients.

So far Southeast Health has reported 348 deaths at the hospital from COVID-19 and 1,875 patients who were successfully treated and discharged.

The Alabama Department of Health says a federal team will arrive in Dothan on Saturday. Hospitals across the state have been strained by the rapid increase in hospitalizations over the last month, but south Alabama has been hit especially hard.

