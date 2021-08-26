Advertisement

Search for missing Colquitt police chief ends

Police lights
Police lights((Source: Raycom Media))
By Jim Wallace
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A large search in Miller County for the city of Colquitt police chief reportedly came to a close Wednesday night.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies from across Southwest Georgia have been looking since late Wednesday afternoon for Colquitt Police Chief Kenny Kirkland, who was reported missing.

Reportedly the search ended just south of Colquitt around 10:30 p.m.

WALB News 10 is still waiting for more information on why the search ended and what the results are.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as details come in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCS, Houston Co Schools Press Conference
Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools Superintendents announce mask mandates
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dothan City, Houston County Schools to require masks beginning Friday
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A wipe is flushed down toilet.
Pee, poo, and paper but nothing else, please

Latest News

Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation
Baby Snake Season
What to look out for during baby snake season
DCS, Houston Co Schools Press Conference
Houston County, Dothan City Schools Announce Mask Mandates
Baby Snake Season
Baby Snake Season
Houston County Court Clerk Carla Woodall talks about COVID's impact on August 25, 2021.
COVID and the courts have given her new wrinkles