Rain Chances Low For Now

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A relatively dry pattern will continue for Friday and into the weekend, with just stray showers and thunderstorms. There is some uncertainty regarding rain chances starting over the weekend and extending into next week as we track a developing tropical system in the Gulf. A more eastward track towards New Orleans would increase rain chances in the Wiregrass, while a track more westward towards SW Louisiana or Texas would lower rain chances here.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 91°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

THU: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

