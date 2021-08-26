Game of the Night Preview: Geneva County vs Wicksburg

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Bulldogs are gearing up to take the field for the first time this season and they’re ready to defend their territory against the Wicksburg Panthers.

“This is our house,” said Geneva County junior Jay Roberts. “We don’t want them to take over, and we’re not going to let them take over that’s the thing. You know, I think we’ll be real prepared and set for it.”

Geneva County Head Coach Jim Bob Striplin added, “We’re just glad to be able to play some football, and I think most importantly we’re glad to be able to play in front of a big crowd. So, I hope it goes well. I hope we have a good turnout, and I hope these guys play their best.”

Wicksburg is coming off a huge 53-7 season opener win over Headland, but the Panthers know there is improvement to be made before they face the Bulldogs.

“We saw some really good things last Friday night, and we saw a lot of things we’ve got to fix,” said Wicksburg Head Coach Josh Cox. “So, it gives you good momentum but we’re going to play a very good Geneva County team this week, and we’ve got to carry that momentum into this week.”

“I think our line is looking good,” said Wicksburg senior quarterback Jackson Glover. “Our receivers are catching it good, and our running backs are running hard. Jaylen ran hard. Charles ran hard this week. I think we’re going to have a good season.”

Geneva County and Wicksburg are both run heavy teams with star players in the back field. Like this week’s Player of the Week nominee, Panther’s junior running back Jaylen Murry. A guy the Dawgs already have their eyes on.

“Really to lock down their running game,” said Roberts. “They had a real strong running game last week at Headland. I went and watched them and everything. They were blowing up in the middle and it’s just the fact that we got real good outside containment on it, and we’ve got enough drills to cover it.”

Geneva County senior Emmanuel Henderson added, “We’ve been watching film and seeing what they have. They’re weapons and things like that studying it, and we’re just working on the field around it.”

And that is the guy posing as the biggest threat to the Panthers, five-star Alabama commit Emmanuel Henderson.

“Stop their run game,” said Cox. “Obviously, everybody knows they’ve got the best backs in the around here. So, we’ve got to go after him, and you know do the little things to the best of our ability.”

Wicksburg senior Dalton Taggart added, “Obviously, stop their run game and then just play as a team and I think we can beat them.”

Geneva County and Wicksburg will face off in Dixie Howell Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

