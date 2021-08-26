Advertisement

Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation

Chase Espy
Chase Espy(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former member of Governor Kay Ivey’s staff was arrested for child solicitation charges.

Jefferson County jail records show 36-year-old Chase Tristian Espy was charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

He has bonded out.

According to the Alabama Bar Association, Espy was at one time employed as an attorney in the Office of the Governor.

The Homewood Police Department Special Investigations Unit arrested Espy, of Vestavia Hills, on Wednesday. The arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation by the Homewood Police Department. This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Homewood Police Department to combat crimes involving the exploitation of children.

WBRC received this statement from the Office of the Governor:

“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking. While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

