Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCS, Houston Co Schools Press Conference
Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools Superintendents announce mask mandates
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dothan City, Houston County Schools to require masks beginning Friday
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A wipe is flushed down toilet.
Pee, poo, and paper but nothing else, please

Latest News

A former officer heard the gunfire from the early morning Thursday shooting near the Kankakee,...
Illnois shooting witness heard gunshots, saw people lying in street
FILE - Students are usually eligible for loan forgiveness if they attended a college within 120...
Loan forgiveness offered to more former ITT Tech students
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
1 in 3 Americans had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study says
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
From left, Tracie Gulledge, Krista Hooper, Katie Sawyer, Wendy Grimes, Tammy Doerer, Cassidi...
Main Street Enterprise receives three awards during at State Awards of Excellence Banquet