Dothan City and Houston County schools declare mask mandate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City and Houston County schools are preparing for a mask mandate set to go into effect tomorrow. The districts came to the decision after comparing their numbers with Enterprise City schools – who started the year with a mandate in place.

Less than a month back into the classroom without a mask mandate and COVID cases are spiking. Not only within Dothan City Schools, but Houston County Schools as well. The two districts have made the decision that starting this Friday, students are required to wear a mask.

Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools, said, “I mean this definitely wasn’t a political decision especially as unpopular as it is. It was something I knew I would catch flak from, but I feel in my heart that’s it the right decision for our students and given those numbers I think I would be foolish, and I wouldn’t be living up to my responsibility if I didn’t pay attention to those numbers and make a call based on that.”

HCS currently has 381 positive cases and 983 socially isolated students since August 6th. DCS on the other hand,

Dr. Dennis Coe, Superintendent of Dothan City Schools, said, “We have over 350 students today isolated within the first week of school so we’re at a point now for us to have normal school, we gotta make some changes.”

DCS got a later start to classes – but have recorded approximately 70 cases since the 17th and believe their numbers will spike the same as HCS if masks aren’t mandated.

Coe said, “I’m certain our population will be divided on this. I just want people to understand from our perspective, taking the politics out of it, this is something we have to do just to simply have school.”

Both districts plan on evaluating the numbers weekly and will lift the mandate when they feel it is safe to do so.

White said, “I don’t like the children having to wear a mask at school. I don’t like having to wear a mask at school. I have two children in the system – they don’t like having to wear masks at school – so they’re upset with me also. But I’m doing it for their best interest as well as the other parents’ children’s best interest.”

Enterprise City and Houston County schools have approximately 6,500 students – but ECS made the decision to start the year off with a mask mandate, leaving other districts left to compare their numbers.

White said, “It’s looking like we have more than double the number of positive cases that they do. And as far as the social isolations, we’re well over 900 getting close to a thousand – they’ve had 56.”

ECS superintendent Dr. Thomas is confident he made the right call – but still with 191 positive cases – he says they aren’t out of the woods.

Dr. Zel Thomas of Superintendent, Enterprise City Schools, said, “I really would love to get back to the day where we can just focus solely on providing a high-quality education for all of our students and that’s the ultimate goal – but we’re still fighting.”

It’s an up-hill battle – and Dr. Thomas says all of the superintendents are in it together.

The mask mandate will go into effect tomorrow, August 27th, and will be in place until further notice.

Districts may adjust the policy in the future as conditions surrounding COVID-19 change.

