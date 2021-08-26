COVID and the courts have given her new wrinkles

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Court Clerk Carla Woodall admits the past 17 months have not been kind to her. “Let’s say this---there have been lots of new wrinkles added.” She is talking about herself and the courts.

Woodall is talking about a devastating toll during the worst health crises in modern times.

A court system already struggling to keep pace has fallen further behind, with numerous cases pending for years.

“I (on purpose) have not run backlog reports at this time because I don’t know that I really want to know (how bad it is),” Woodall told News 4 this week.

Courts have always struggled to keep up but then, in March 2020, all trials were put on hold because of the pandemic. A bad situation became worse.

Finally, last October, the Alabama Supreme Court lifted those orders, but with restrictions.

Woodall and Houston County’s seven judges devised plans to get their courts running as near normal as possible.

They spaced trials with judges alternating weeks on the bench, cut jury pools from about 300 to 75 and, during trials, placed jurors in areas usually reserved for spectators to maintain social distancing.

Despite an unprecedented health crisis, the wheels of justice began turning again.

“We’re trying to keep the floodgates open and keep cases going here,” Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones said of the situation.

He praises Woodall and those judges for the resilience shown during a difficult situation, telling News 4 there have been jury trials every week.

Jones, though, knows catching up cases is an challenges task, and now COVID’s resurgence threatens another setback.

“The wheels came off during this second wave,” Jones said, with a sigh, on Wednesday. Things are so bad a handful of Alabama courts have shut down again.

The Alabama Supreme Court is allowing each circuit to decide whether to remain open. Woodall and Jones hopes control remains at the local level.

Whether that happens or not, there are thousands of pending cases that need to be resolved.

“Settle the ones that need to be settled, try the ones that need to be tried, and dismiss the ones that can’t get witnesses to,” Jones said emphatically on Wednesday.

He indicates a willingness to offer certain defendants lighter sentences to catch up the backlog, but with strict limitations.

“I’m not going to make a deal that I can’t stomach in any situation. I may lose a case, but I’ll go down swinging,” Jones told News 4.

As for Woodall, she will work to keep the courthouse safe for employees, jurors, and those who visit to conduct business.

“We have got to continue to operate for justice to be served and we will continue to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.