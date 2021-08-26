Areas of fog this morning, another warm afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Some patchy fog again this morning so allow for a few extra minutes to get out the door. This afternoon most will stay dry with highs right around 92 degrees. Tomorrow looks good with just a few isolated showers and storms. Rain chances are on the way down for the rest of the week into the weekend but afternoon highs stay right around 90 degrees.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds E 5-10 mph mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

