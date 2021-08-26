Advertisement

Alabama Republican Party: 50,000 attended Trump rally in Cullman

Donald Trump Save America Rally in Cullman, Ala. on August 21, 2021.
Donald Trump Save America Rally in Cullman, Ala. on August 21, 2021.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Republican Party said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s rally in Cullman Saturday was the largest political event in Alabama history.

According to the Alabama Republican Party, up to 50,000 people attended the rally and over a million more watched it from home. A Donald Trump reception fundraiser brought in $1.17 million in contributions and commitments from across the state.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl released the following statement:

“We are very excited about what we accomplished together this weekend. The Trump Rally was the biggest political event I’ve ever seen in the State of Alabama, and it shows the passion people have for our county, and the Conservative values the Republican Party represents.”

“The Republican Party is committed to fighting for the people of Alabama, and we are thrilled that Donald Trump joined us in jump starting our campaign to take back the House and Senate. It’s not easy to break fundraising records, but it’s important that Republicans have the resources we need to challenge the Democrat Party and the socialist agenda that is being forced on the people of Alabama.”

“I am thankful to everyone who helped make Saturday such a great and historic night for the state of Alabama, especially our donors and President Trump, who continue to make Alabama a priority. This rally is just the beginning of our fight to restore America.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCS, Houston Co Schools Press Conference
Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools Superintendents announce mask mandates
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dothan City, Houston County Schools to require masks beginning Friday
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A wipe is flushed down toilet.
Pee, poo, and paper but nothing else, please

Latest News

Herschel Walker & Paul Maholm play in pro-am, David Toms talks LSU & SFC
Herschel Walker officially launches Ga. bid for Senate seat
Rep. Moore to hold veterans workshop Tuesday
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
Barry Moore
US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19
The ACLU study outlines how many pieces of legislation from the 2021 regular session were...
Alabama ACLU report says state laws contributing to more incarcerations