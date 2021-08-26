Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCS, Houston Co Schools Press Conference
Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools Superintendents announce mask mandates
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dothan City, Houston County Schools to require masks beginning Friday
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals
A wipe is flushed down toilet.
Pee, poo, and paper but nothing else, please

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, an employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan...
US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse