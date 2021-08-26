Advertisement

21-year-old fire trucks need replacing

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A couple of fire trucks in Jackson County have been working for more than two decades, and many think it’s time for them to retire. However, the problem with retiring them is finding more money to get new ones.

When Jackson County Commissioners were deciding priorities when it comes to requesting money from the legislature this year, they put new fire trucks at the top of the list. The reason for that is because one truck has been in use for 21 years and the other, more than 17.

Although these trucks still run, they come with their fair share of issues.

“We have to do a lot of maintenance on it so that increases cost for the taxpayers,” Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

In addition to the maintenance required for the trucks, technology has also changed significantly in the last 21 years that they’ve had the older trucks.

“Our needs for space in our compartments and the space in the cab has changed,” Chief Brunner said. “There have been cancer initiatives come, so we need to take some equipment out of the cab and put others back in different spaces.”

These changes are expensive, so the county will be asking for $1 million for two new trucks and all the bells and whistles that come with them. These new trucks would benefit Jackson County as a whole.

“With a newer fire truck we can expect less breakdowns and quicker response time,” Chief Brunner said.

“The citizens really deserve to have a good response, we also should be able to bring the equipment to the table to help fight a fire.,” added Wilanne Daniels, County Administrator.

County officials say they hope to know whether their request for money was approved by the end of September, but they won’t know if they’ll actually receive the funds until May of 2022.

