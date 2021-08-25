White cross display honors homicide victims in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An eye-catching and humbling display is back up again in Dothan.

The Wiregrass Angel House has put up dozens of white crosses, each marked with a photo.

“Each cross represents a victim who has lost their lives to murder,” said Outreach Advocate Katy Lewis.

About 261 crosses represent Wiregrass victims who were lost to homicide crimes. All ages and races are represented in the display, and more crosses are needed.

“We have more being built because we don’t have enough crosses for the pictures,” Lewis said

The display provides a small amount of closure for families and helps the community remember who we’ve lost.

“A lot of families, their main concern is that their loved one’s story is not gonna be heard. That they’re going to be forgotten,” Lewis said.

The display makes an impact that stretches far beyond the pieces of wood put together.

“Pretty much, everyone in Dothan drives on Main Street. So they see these crosses and they might not know exactly what they stand for, but they see them. And they think about something. They may google angel house, or they might google white crosses on main street and this will pop up and maybe something that we’ve put up might pop up and they’ll see exactly what we are, and those family’s loved ones will be remembered for at least a few minutes,” said Lewis.

Crosses meant to preserve the good memories.

“Crime is never gonna stop. Evil is always going to be around and murders are going to keep happening. Because of that, wiregrass angel house and organizations like us are always going to be in business. It’s sad, it’s not fair,” Lewis said.

A memorial service will be held on September 25th at 5:30 p.m. in the gardens behind Wiregrass Angel House. They’re inviting families and friends of lost loved ones to come.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

