Turning Drier Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Mainly dry weather will prevail across the Wiregrass Thursday with highs reaching the lower 90s. We’ll see rain chances tick upwards on Friday, then lower again for the weekend. A developing disturbance in the Caribbean will move into the Gulf this weekend, with a strong hurricane looking possible for the Western Gulf early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

