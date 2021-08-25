Turning Drier Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Mainly dry weather will prevail across the Wiregrass Thursday with highs reaching the lower 90s. We’ll see rain chances tick upwards on Friday, then lower again for the weekend. A developing disturbance in the Caribbean will move into the Gulf this weekend, with a strong hurricane looking possible for the Western Gulf early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

