Reese’s donates half a ton of chocolate to medical center

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Your favorite candy can brighten your day, but for one Enterprise couple their love for peanut butter cups is lifting the spirits of an entire hospital staff!

It all started when Kelly and Donnie ray posted a TikTok buying near 13-pound buckets of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and receiving over 750,000 views on the video, but little did they know that was just the beginning.

To donate to staff at Medical Center Enterprise.

They posted a few more TikToks then Reese’s itself decided to reach out.

“They decided that they would in honor of our TikToks and our name, that they would send 1,010 pounds of chocolate to them,” said Kelly Ray, TikToker.

The couple says they were surprised such a big company reached out to the small-town pair from Enterprise.

“I never thought that they would reach out to us and, do that so it’s definitely shocking but I’m very, very thankful for them being able to help us do even more than what we were planning on doing for the hospital and our local heroes here,” Ray said.

Reese’s and the Ray’s seem to agree.

The gift comes at a time when the medical center needs it the most.

“Our staff is so tired and putting in so many hours to care for our community that it just, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Lisa Fenner, Medical Center Enterprise Marketing Director.

An act of kindness that means so much.

“Some people think, ‘oh it’s just Reese’s cups’ well yes, it’s just Reese’s cups but it’s another reminder for our staff that our community stands behind them.”

Now, the hospital is making plans for what they will do with the more than 17,000 Reese’s Cups

“We’re going to give it out to our staff and then we’re going to start some kind of exercise,” Fenner said. “This is a lot, a lot of chocolate.”

