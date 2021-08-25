A permanent structure is in the works for the Ozark Farmers Market

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a battle between weather and parking for the Ozark Farmers Market.

“We have had tents for the farmers for the rain however when the wind picks up that is an issue.” said Rosmaire Williamson – Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

But that will not be the case for long.

“we’ve identified a lot that we would like to build a permanent structure on, and we’ve started working on that with the plans and how big it needed to be and those kinds of things,” said Mark Blankenship – City of Ozark Mayor.

Moving from the current location of the Downtown Amphitheater, to what will be its new location along East Avenue.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity we have loved being where we are in the downtown area on the amphitheater lawn, but we don’t have any extra space to grow,” said Williamson.

Allowing for the growth the farmers market needs.

“There will also be room on this property if we need room for additional tents there’s actually a grassed area around it that we can actually set up and have more,” said Blankenship.

While offering many other amenities the current location lacks.

“It has several bays in it of course we will have bathrooms in its storages areas a sound system and lighting and fans,” said Blankenship.

The plans for the farmers market are still in the early stages, so a set timeline for when the work will begin is still being decided.

