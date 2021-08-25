Advertisement

Illegal immigrants headed to prison for sex crimes

Prosecutors say they will be deported following their release.
Emenike Downey booking photo.
Emenike Downey booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -For the second time in a month, an illegal immigrant has been convicted of sex crimes in Houston County.

Emenike Downey pleaded guilty to one sodomy count Monday and received 20 years.

On July 27, a jury convicted Emiliano Rodriguez of rape after deliberating only seven minutes. A judge will sentence him Thursday.

Jury takes only seven minutes to convict illegal immigrant of rape.

Their unrelated cases involve the molestation of girls between 12 and 16 and who prosecutors say they had previously known.

Downey came to the U.S. illegally from Jamaica and Rodriguez crossed the Mexican border.

Both will be deported following their release, per the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

