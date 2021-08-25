Illegal immigrants headed to prison for sex crimes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -For the second time in a month, an illegal immigrant has been convicted of sex crimes in Houston County.

Emenike Downey pleaded guilty to one sodomy count Monday and received 20 years.

On July 27, a jury convicted Emiliano Rodriguez of rape after deliberating only seven minutes. A judge will sentence him Thursday.

Jury takes only seven minutes to convict illegal immigrant of rape.

Their unrelated cases involve the molestation of girls between 12 and 16 and who prosecutors say they had previously known.

Downey came to the U.S. illegally from Jamaica and Rodriguez crossed the Mexican border.

Both will be deported following their release, per the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.