Fog this morning, scattered showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Some patchy fog again this morning so allow for a few extra minutes to get out the door. This afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs right around 90 degrees. Tomorrow looks good with just a stray shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances are up and down for the rest of the week into the weekend but afternoon highs stay right around 90 degrees.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SE 5 mph mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. High near 91°. Winds E 5-10 mph. 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

