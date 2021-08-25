Federal Entitlement Funding heading to the city of Dothan breakdown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan receives yearly federal funding based on the socio-economics of our community.

The Entitlement Funding the city receives is a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That money is used to fund projects and services to support low-and moderate-income individuals. This year the city of Dothan looks to receive $510,412. That money is sub granted to organizations within the city for public service projects, public facility improvements, and housing.

In the public service category, Todd McDonald, Planning Director for the city of Dothan said, “Alfred Saliba Family Services, they’re a big one they get grants from all over, Boys and Girls Club, Hawk Houston Enrichment Center, Girls Inc., the Exchange Center, it really kind of depends.”

Those organizations will use the funds for programs to combat underachievement with tutoring, replace abusive patterns with non-violent parenting, and supportive child care, among other things.

McDonald said, “Some of them come every year for an allocation and that’s fine because they’re usually adding to their existing programs.”

A number of organizations also need funds to improve their facilities, helping them create safer spaces to provide their services.

The final category is housing, “We can use the money to improve housing, but there are some rules, we can’t build housing with this money but we can make repairs to existing structures to it,” McDonald said.

This is done through the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, helping upwards of 80 homeowners make their home a more suitable place to live. Finally all those organizations, “have to provide to us documentation of who they served and why and they have to be in that low to mod income range, ” according to McDonald.

That documentation goes into a report the City is required to submit outlining who was helped by the Entitlement Funds. Ensuring that the programs are helping who they say they are going to. The entitlement Funds will be available once the federal fiscal year begins in October.

For a breakdown of how the city of Dothan is spending COVID federal funding, click here.

