FDA warns against using animal deworming medicine Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People are going to farm and vet supply stores and buying Ivermectin, a medication intended for treating parasites in animals such as livestock, and taking it themselves hoping it will prevent or treat COVID-19. The FDA states this is not a drug to be used for treating viruses.

However, the FDA states Ivermectin tablets are approved at a very specific dose for some parasitic worms in humans and formulations can be used on the skin for lice or rosacea, but this drug is not FDA approved for use in treating or preventing COVID in humans.

“I think a lot of it is taken out of context and people are scared,” Southeast Health’s Director of Pharmacy, Jacey Cox, said.

Cox said it is never a good idea to take anything that is not prescribed from a physician or health care provider. She cautions people of the possible toxicity.

“Ivermectin can be very toxic in humans if taken in doses that are too high and not intended for humans,” Cox said.

The FDA is receiving multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and even hospitalized after self-medicating with Ivermectin. On Saturday the agency tweeted: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all stop it,” with this link attached.

Cox said this drug can be very toxic in humans if taken in doses intended for livestock.

“The problem with that is those medications are in very different concentrations than those that were intended for humans to take and so they are very more concentrated because they are intended for large animals and not for humans,” Cox said. “So the doses differ very, very much.”

Cox explains the potential consequences if humans take large doses intended for animals.

“[Ivermectin] can lead to GI upset, possibly seizures, low blood pressure and even heart beat irregularities,” Cox said.

Cox said the best way for people to be protected from the virus, is by getting vaccinated.

“The Pfizer vaccination is FDA approved as of yesterday and they can absolutely reach out to our facility, to pharmacies across the city to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus,” Cox said.

The FDA encourages those who are prescribed Ivermectin for the agencies approved-use, to get it from a legitimate source and take it exactly as prescribed.

Click here to read the FDA statement.

Click here to read the FDA FAQ.

