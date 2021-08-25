Enterprise officers recognized for meritorious service
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor William E. Cooper recently joined Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore in recognizing police officers for outstanding service and dedication to duty. Cooper and Moore said the awards reflected the high level of professionalism that characterizes the EPD. The Mayor presented each recipient with their medals and certificates of appreciation and congratulations from the City.
Receiving the Distinguished Service Medal were Angela Brown and Kyle Hale.
The Meritorious Service Medal was presented to Jason Anderson, Mark Anderson, Angela Brown, Michael Darbro, Capt. Lennis Darby, Capt. Darrell Griswold, Capt. Billy Haglund; Kyle Hate, Chris Hurley, Adair Lee and Chief Moore.
The Unit Commendation Medal went to the Firearms Instructor Unit, for members The Meritorious Service Medal was presented to Jason Anderson, Mark Anderson, Angela Brown, Michael Darbro, Capt. Lennis Darby, Capt. Darrell Griswold, Capt. Billy Haglund; Kyle Hate, Chris Hurley, Adair Lee and Chief Moore. The Unit Commendation Medal went to the Firearms Instructor Unit, for members Mark Anderson, Billy Haglund, Kyle Hale, Bobby Harlin, Keith Lindley, Amber Darbro and Michael Darbro.
The Patrol Ribbon was awarded to Taylor Boettcher, Shawn Crouch, Jordan Dale, B.W. DeArmond, Airen Hayes, David Hall and Jacob McInnis.
(Photos by Kay Kirkland)
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.