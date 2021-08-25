Advertisement

Enterprise officers recognized for meritorious service

By Press Release: City of Enterprise
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor William E. Cooper recently joined Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore in recognizing police officers for outstanding service and dedication to duty. Cooper and Moore said the awards reflected the high level of professionalism that characterizes the EPD. The Mayor presented each recipient with their medals and certificates of appreciation and congratulations from the City.

Police Chief Michael Moore, left, and Mayor William E. Cooper, present the Distinguished...
Police Chief Michael Moore, left, and Mayor William E. Cooper, present the Distinguished Service Medal to Detective/School Resource Officer Angela Brown.(Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)
Police Chief Michael Moore, left, and Mayor William E. Cooper, present the Distinguished...
Police Chief Michael Moore, left, and Mayor William E. Cooper, present the Distinguished Service Medal to Lt. Kyle Hale.(Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

Receiving the Distinguished Service Medal were Angela Brown and Kyle Hale.

Meritorious Service Medals were presented by Mayor William E. Cooper (center) to, from left,...
Meritorious Service Medals were presented by Mayor William E. Cooper (center) to, from left, Lt. Kyle Hale, Det./SR0 Angela Brown, Capt. Darrell Griswold, Sgt. Adair Lee, Sgt. Michael Darbro, Sgt. Mark Anderson, Police Chief Michael Moore, Lt. Jason Anderson, Capt. Billy Haglund; Sgt. Gerard Dube; Lt. Chris Hurley and Capt. Lennis Darby.(Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

The Meritorious Service Medal was presented to Jason Anderson, Mark Anderson, Angela Brown, Michael Darbro, Capt. Lennis Darby, Capt. Darrell Griswold, Capt. Billy Haglund; Kyle Hate, Chris Hurley, Adair Lee and Chief Moore.

Earning Unit Commendations, presented by Police Chief Michael Moore and Mayor William E. Cooper...
Earning Unit Commendations, presented by Police Chief Michael Moore and Mayor William E. Cooper (center) were members of the Firearms Instructor Unit. They are, from left, Canine Officer Keith Lindley, Lt. Kyle Hale, Patrol Officer Amber Darbro, Sgt. Bobby Harlin, Capt. Billy Haglund, Sgt. Mark Anderson and Sgt. Michael Darbro.(Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

The Unit Commendation Medal went to the Firearms Instructor Unit, for members The Meritorious Service Medal was presented to Jason Anderson, Mark Anderson, Angela Brown, Michael Darbro, Capt. Lennis Darby, Capt. Darrell Griswold, Capt. Billy Haglund; Kyle Hate, Chris Hurley, Adair Lee and Chief Moore. The Unit Commendation Medal went to the Firearms Instructor Unit, for members Mark Anderson, Billy Haglund, Kyle Hale, Bobby Harlin, Keith Lindley, Amber Darbro and Michael Darbro.

Receiving the Patrol Officer Ribbon, presented along with certificates of commendation by...
Receiving the Patrol Officer Ribbon, presented along with certificates of commendation by Police Chief Michael Moore and Mayor William E. Cooper (center) were, from left, Jordan Dale, Jacob McInnis, Shawn Crouch, Taylor Boettcher, David Hall and Airon Hayes. Not pictured, B.W. DeARmond.(Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

The Patrol Ribbon was awarded to Taylor Boettcher, Shawn Crouch, Jordan Dale, B.W. DeArmond, Airen Hayes, David Hall and Jacob McInnis.

(Photos by Kay Kirkland)

