Enterprise man's flag display for Medical Staff/9/11 Anniversary

If you’ve driven past Enterprise City Hall in the past few days, you may have noticed a few hundred flags on display.

One Enterprise resident is responsible for the display and his name Adam Beasley, and he’s been showing off America’s Stars and Stripes for more than a decade.

“I’m just proud to be an American,” Enterprise resident Adam Beasley said.

Beasley displays his patriotism with more than 300 flags.

“It takes me about three and a half hours to lay out all these flags,” Beasley added.

Beasley, who is known for his memorial day display at his home, began setting up even more flags at city hall for the last two years.

“My daughter works in the healthcare industry, down in Geneva and I know the long hours that she puts in 12 to 14 hours a day, just dealing with the outbreak,” Beasley explained.

With the spread of COVID-19 on the rise again, Beasley wants to use his patriotism as motivation for everyone involved.

“I wanted to show something to the healthcare workers, all the way from the doctors all the way down to the maintenance men that somebody here in Enterprise cares about what you do,” Beasley said.

But the display has more than one meaning behind it.

“It’s also for those who lost their lives during 9/11,” Beasley continued.

A tragedy that seems just like yesterday for Beasley

“20 years it’s hard to believe it’s been that long for me that 20 years ago, somebody attacked our country, and this is a memorial to all those that sacrificed during that time,” Beasley finished.

This flag display will stay up through September 17th.

Beasley is somewhat of a fixture in the community, he has been creating flag displays at his home for the last 10 years.

The display can be seen day or night between the Enterprise City Hall and downtown Enterprise.

