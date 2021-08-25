Advertisement

Dothan plans 9/11 remembrance ceremony

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The City of Dothan along with Houston County are partnering to present a Patriot’s Day...
The City of Dothan along with Houston County are partnering to present a Patriot’s Day remembrance of the tragic events of September 11, 2001.(Source: City of Dothan)
By Press Release: City of Dothan and WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The City of Dothan along with Houston County are partnering to present a Patriot’s Day remembrance of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on American soil that took the lives of 2,996 innocent people.

The event is scheduled to take place in the Dothan Civic Center arena on Saturday, September 11, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The event is open to the public and we encourage attendees to wear face masks. Masks will be available at the door.

In the 24-hours leading up to the Patriot’s Day event, first responders from across the area will take part in carrying the flag of the United States of American up and down the stairs of the Civic Center, without ceasing. Each flag bearer will take a 10-minute shift throughout the 24-hour period.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Headland Burglary Suspects
Headland PD asking for public’s help to identify suspects in vehicle burglaries
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Residents to swim in Lake DeFuniak for the first time since 1964
Melinda King pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of her two-year-old...
Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison
UAB doctors react to the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine

Latest News

Dothan Regional Airport
Travel experts predict big savings for holiday season
Over the July 4th weekend, Dothan Police officers responded to a high number of calls involving...
VIDEO: Dothan PD face rockets red glare in holiday fireworks calls
Stray bullet hits grandmothers van
Grandmother claims celebratory bullet hit their van with grandchildren inside on 4th of July
The Humane Society of Elmore County is expecting an influx of animals.
Animal shelters brace for influx following holiday weekend