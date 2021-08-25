Dothan plans 9/11 remembrance ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The City of Dothan along with Houston County are partnering to present a Patriot’s Day remembrance of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on American soil that took the lives of 2,996 innocent people.

The event is scheduled to take place in the Dothan Civic Center arena on Saturday, September 11, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The event is open to the public and we encourage attendees to wear face masks. Masks will be available at the door.

In the 24-hours leading up to the Patriot’s Day event, first responders from across the area will take part in carrying the flag of the United States of American up and down the stairs of the Civic Center, without ceasing. Each flag bearer will take a 10-minute shift throughout the 24-hour period.

