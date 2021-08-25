Advertisement

Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools schedule joint announcement

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City and Houston County Schools will make a joint announcement Thursday morning.

The joint press conference will be held at the Dothan City Schools Board of Education Building Thursday morning at 9:30 AM.

WTVY News 4 will carry the press conference online at wtvy.com, on the WTVY News 4 app, and on Facebook.

Later on Thursday, the Houston County Board of Education will hold an emergency board meeting at 5 PM at the Houston County Career Academy.

That board meeting will also be streamed by WTVY News 4 online, on our app, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Headland Burglary Suspects
Headland PD asking for public’s help to identify suspects in vehicle burglaries
Melinda King pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of her two-year-old...
Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Residents to swim in Lake DeFuniak for the first time since 1964
UAB doctors react to the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine

Latest News

Meritorious Service Medals were presented by Mayor William E. Cooper (center) to, from left,...
Enterprise officers recognized for meritorious service
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-25
Fog this morning, scattered showers and storms this afternoon
The week will kick off with a cake-cutting in front of the chamber of commerce on Aug. 25 at...
City of Wetumpka celebrates ‘Tim Burton Week’
Herschel Walker & Paul Maholm play in pro-am, David Toms talks LSU & SFC
Herschel Walker to officially launch bid for Senate seat today