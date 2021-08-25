City of Wetumpka celebrates ‘Tim Burton Week’

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka kicks off “Tim Burton Week” Wednesday to celebrate all the progress the city has made since Tim Burton’s movie “Big Fish” was filmed there.

The city feels like Tim Burton and his decision to shoot the movie there was a turning point for the community that directly led to HGTV’s “Home Town Take Over,” which put Wetumpka on a national stage, bringing in a torrent of tourists.

The week will kick off with a cake-cutting in front of the chamber of commerce on Aug. 25 at noon. There will be trivia questions at various businesses. If answered correctly, there will be a discount and Furry Kid will hold a photo-op for dogs feathering Zero Dog from the Nightmare Before Christmas.

August 26th

Expressionism Art Day with sidewalk chalk art, and there will be displays of Expressionism art at various businesses. The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery will have an expressionism exhibit and activity for kids and kids at heart from 3 pm to 5 pm.

August 27th

Costume Cameo Day, with people dressed up to represent various characters from Tim Burton movies. They will be available for photos. There will be a window contest where businesses will decorate their windows and the public will vote for the best display from a Tim Burton movie by going to the Main Street Wetumpka Facebook page.

Also, Thursday evening, there will be a Cheshire Cat Scavenger Hunt, and the one finding the Cheshire Cat will receive a dinner for four at Provisions Cheese & Wine. The Craft House & Provisions Cheese and Wine will also be doing a trivia contest that evening.

August 28th

There will be a showing of Big Fish in the Alley after dark. Pop-up characters will be in front of the Big Fish house after dark for photos. Provisions Cheese and Wine will have open mic night so people can share their “Big Fish stories.” Restaurants, and those that serve refreshments, will have themed menu items and drinks during the week.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.