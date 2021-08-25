Advertisement

Dothan City, Houston County Schools to require masks beginning Friday

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Schools and Dothan City Schools will require masks for faculty and staff beginning Thursday and students beginning Friday.

Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White sent a letter to his administrators today on the decision. When reached by phone, White said more details would be provided in a joint press conference with Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe on Thursday morning. News4 will carry that press conference live on WTVY.com and on the WTVY Facebook page.

Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White announced that the school system will...
Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White announced that the school system will require masks for staff on August 26, and students on August 27 until further notice.(Source: Houston County Schools)

In White’s letter he says that he has not been in favor of requiring masks but that the data he’s received from Enterprise City Schools shows that their mask policy is working. White says that Houston County Schools is similar in size to Enterprise City Schools but their COVID-19 cases are triple that of their neighboring school.

White also says another key consideration is that mask requirements greatly limit the amount of contact tracing the school will have to perform and will allow kids to stay in school in many instances.

White says he knows the decision will likely not be a popular one for many but that he’s prayed about it and feels it’s the right decision to make for students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan City, Houston Co. Schools schedule joint announcement
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Residents to swim in Lake DeFuniak for the first time since 1964
Headland Burglary Suspects
Headland PD asking for public’s help to identify suspects in vehicle burglaries
Melinda King pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of her two-year-old...
Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison

Latest News

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
EHS Football Game Security
Enterprise New Football Security
The City of Dothan along with Houston County are partnering to present a Patriot’s Day...
Dothan plans 9/11 remembrance ceremony
3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman