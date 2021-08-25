Dothan City, Houston County Schools to require masks beginning Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Schools and Dothan City Schools will require masks for faculty and staff beginning Thursday and students beginning Friday.

Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White sent a letter to his administrators today on the decision. When reached by phone, White said more details would be provided in a joint press conference with Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe on Thursday morning. News4 will carry that press conference live on WTVY.com and on the WTVY Facebook page.

Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White announced that the school system will require masks for staff on August 26, and students on August 27 until further notice. (Source: Houston County Schools)

In White’s letter he says that he has not been in favor of requiring masks but that the data he’s received from Enterprise City Schools shows that their mask policy is working. White says that Houston County Schools is similar in size to Enterprise City Schools but their COVID-19 cases are triple that of their neighboring school.

White also says another key consideration is that mask requirements greatly limit the amount of contact tracing the school will have to perform and will allow kids to stay in school in many instances.

White says he knows the decision will likely not be a popular one for many but that he’s prayed about it and feels it’s the right decision to make for students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.