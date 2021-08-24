Advertisement

Vaccines are less effective against delta variant, CDC study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine dropped from 91% to 66% once the highly contagious delta variant accounted for most of the circulating coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday.

Although the vaccines are less protective against the delta variant, they still cut your risk by two-thirds.

The study is in line with others from the United States and around the world that show the delta variant causes mostly minor infections in fully vaccinated people.

The CDC results show, if you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to get infected and far less likely to get severely ill if you do contract the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda King pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of her two-year-old...
Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison
Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning
Aaron Lamonte Hall was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
North Carolina man arrested in Enterprise shooting
Dothan Piggly Wiggly
Dothan Piggly Wiggly grocery store closed due to staffing shortage
Fadette Intersection of Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49
Deadly intersection in Geneva Co. changing to 4-way stop

Latest News

Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug...
Fauci urges hospitals to use more antibody treatments
WTVY News 4 at Five
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Report details mishandling of police emergency system on Jan. 6