UF researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment ineffective

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Health researchers have concluded that a potential COVID-19 treatment was not effective in consistently treating the symptoms of the virus.

A nation-wide clinical trail involving UF Health found that “convalescent plasma” does not effectively prevent the progression of Coronavirus in high-risk patients.

The plasma is collected from people who recovered from COVID-19 and still have antibodies.

The study determined giving the plasma to hospitalized patients reduced disease progression by only 2%.

