Troy Arts Council brings back concerts for first time since January 2020

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Arts Council kicked off its’ annual concert series Tuesday night on the campus of Troy University.

The performance was the first concert for the council since January of last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was sponsored by the council and the university.

With things opening up and increased vaccine availability, council members felt now is a good time to kick off the concert series. The performance is by the Alabama Jazz Collective, which is made up of about sixteen musicians from around the state. The concert was their first live performance together.

Council members say the best part is concerts are being offered for free.

“Since we didn’t get to have our 2020 season, we’ve rescheduled things. We want to give people the opportunity to come and enjoy live performances and not have to pay them. Those costs are covered by the troy arts council, by our corporate sponsors, and by members who have donated money,” said Council Member Maggie Hammonds.

The concert is one of plenty slated for this season.

