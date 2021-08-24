Advertisement

School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars

As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A school administrator lost her post after comparing COVID-19 vaccine cards to yellow stars worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany.

The now-deleted post from Janna Matykiewicz read: “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

Matykiewicz was the assistant principal at Germantown Municipal School District’s Houston High School.

In response to Matykiewicz’s post, a Jewish student initiated an online petition to have her fired.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for GMSD confirmed Matykiewicz is no longer at Houston High School but is still employed with the district.

“Portions of the investigation are still ongoing,” said the spokesperson.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Headland Burglary Suspects
Headland PD asking for public’s help to identify suspects in vehicle burglaries
Melinda King pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of her two-year-old...
Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Residents to swim in Lake DeFuniak for the first time since 1964
UAB doctors react to the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-25
Fog this morning, scattered showers and storms this afternoon
Herschel Walker & Paul Maholm play in pro-am, David Toms talks LSU & SFC
Herschel Walker to officially launch bid for Senate seat today
A wipe is flushed down toilet.
Pee, poo, and paper but nothing else, please
Emenike Downey booking photo.
Illegal immigrants headed to prison for sex crimes
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping