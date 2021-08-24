Residents to swim in Lake DeFuniak for the first time since 1964

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (Press Release) - DeFuniak Springs citizens and guests can now swim in Lake DeFuniak beginning Saturday, August 28 in Chipley Park through Thursday, September 30, 2021, 8am to sunset and Sundays 12:30 pm to 5pm. City government leaders decided to reopen the coveted spring-fed lake for swimming for the first time since 1964 in a recent council meeting. Although the 2021 swimming season in Lake DeFuniak is only about a month long due to the timing of the council decision, next year’s season is scheduled from March 1 through September 30th in the designated, roped-off area between the boat ramp of the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood to the Amphitheatre. This year’s designated area is between the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood boat ramp to the area behind the DeFuniak Springs Library. The area expands to include the area behind the Amphitheatre in 2022 once the area is prepped for safe swimming when tall water weeds are removed.

“Today’s new leadership in the City of DeFuniak Springs welcomes back an original DeFuniak Springs tradition,” says Councilman Anthony Vallee who spearheaded the effort to re-open the lake for swimming. “I’m grateful to my colleagues on the Council and to the many citizens who encouraged us to take this long-awaited move benefitting all who visit our beautiful Chipley Park and Lake DeFuniak.”

Boating, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing will continue but not within the designated swimming area which extends out to where the water is 15-feet deep – about 75 feet from the shoreline.

